11,129 Shares in Mack-Cali Realty Co. (NYSE:CLI) Acquired by Profund Advisors LLC

Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Mack-Cali Realty Co. (NYSE:CLI) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 11,129 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $172,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CLI. Marshall Wace North America L.P. lifted its position in shares of Mack-Cali Realty by 35.9% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 3,408 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in Mack-Cali Realty in the 1st quarter valued at $157,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in Mack-Cali Realty by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 11,511 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $178,000 after purchasing an additional 749 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its position in Mack-Cali Realty by 19.0% in the 4th quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 16,285 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Mack-Cali Realty in the 1st quarter valued at $328,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CLI opened at $17.68 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. The firm has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a PE ratio of 18.35 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $17.21. Mack-Cali Realty Co. has a 1 year low of $10.35 and a 1 year high of $18.00.

In other news, Director A. Akiva Katz acquired 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $16.62 per share, with a total value of $2,493,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 14,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $238,214.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Insiders own 6.83% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on CLI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mack-Cali Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.50 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Mack-Cali Realty from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th.

One of the country's leading real estate investment trusts (REITs), Mack-Cali Realty Corporation is an owner, manager and developer of premier office and multifamily properties in select waterfront and transit-oriented markets throughout New Jersey. Mack-Cali is headquartered in Jersey City, New Jersey, and is the visionary behind the city's flourishing waterfront, where the company is leading development, improvement and place-making initiatives for Harborside, a master-planned destination comprised of class A office, luxury apartments, diverse retail and restaurants, and public spaces.

