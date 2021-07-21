$122.77 Million in Sales Expected for World Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:WRLD) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that World Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:WRLD) will announce sales of $122.77 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for World Acceptance’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $124.18 million and the lowest is $121.35 million. World Acceptance posted sales of $123.87 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 0.9%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, July 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that World Acceptance will report full-year sales of $530.12 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $517.80 million to $542.43 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $568.68 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow World Acceptance.

Get World Acceptance alerts:

World Acceptance (NASDAQ:WRLD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The credit services provider reported $6.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.09 by $1.87. World Acceptance had a return on equity of 23.20% and a net margin of 16.80%. The business had revenue of $146.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $153.21 million.

WRLD has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut World Acceptance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $57.00 price objective on shares of World Acceptance in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th.

In related news, Director Darrell E. Whitaker sold 1,592 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $278,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,561,700. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Jason E. Childers sold 1,000 shares of World Acceptance stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.04, for a total value of $166,040.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,332,695.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 39.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WRLD. CAS Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in World Acceptance by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. CAS Investment Partners LLC now owns 755,768 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $98,068,000 after buying an additional 48,000 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in World Acceptance by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 682,323 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $88,538,000 after buying an additional 44,926 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in World Acceptance by 260.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 42,811 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $4,377,000 after buying an additional 30,946 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in World Acceptance by 145.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 29,573 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,837,000 after buying an additional 17,534 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of World Acceptance in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,899,000. 84.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ WRLD opened at $168.55 on Wednesday. World Acceptance has a twelve month low of $63.64 and a twelve month high of $175.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 14.24 and a quick ratio of 14.24. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $159.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of 12.57 and a beta of 1.59.

World Acceptance Company Profile

World Acceptance Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in small-loan consumer finance business. The company offers short-term small installment loans, medium-term larger installment loans, related credit insurance, and ancillary products and services to individuals. It also provides automobile club memberships to its borrowers; and income tax return preparation and electronic filing services.

Featured Story: What are the disadvantages of after-hours trading?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on World Acceptance (WRLD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for World Acceptance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for World Acceptance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.