125,000 Shares in Finch Therapeutics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNCH) Acquired by Blackstone Group Inc.

Blackstone Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Finch Therapeutics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNCH) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 125,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,019,000. Blackstone Group Inc. owned 0.27% of Finch Therapeutics Group at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of FNCH. Baupost Group LLC MA acquired a new stake in Finch Therapeutics Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $18,870,000. TRB Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Finch Therapeutics Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $8,751,000. Sectoral Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Finch Therapeutics Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $6,299,000. MSD Partners L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Finch Therapeutics Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $6,277,000. Finally, Pura Vida Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Finch Therapeutics Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,584,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on FNCH. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Finch Therapeutics Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Finch Therapeutics Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Finch Therapeutics Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Finch Therapeutics Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company.

NASDAQ:FNCH opened at $16.75 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $14.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 17.24 and a quick ratio of 17.24. Finch Therapeutics Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.56 and a twelve month high of $22.50.

Finch Therapeutics Group (NASDAQ:FNCH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($1.00) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.77). The firm had revenue of $3.55 million for the quarter. Analysts forecast that Finch Therapeutics Group, Inc. will post -1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Finch Therapeutics Group

Finch Therapeutics Group, Inc, a clinical-stage microbiome therapeutics company, develops a novel class of orally administered biological drugs in the United States. The company's lead candidate is CP101, an orally administered microbiome capsule that has completed Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with recurrent Clostridioides difficile infection, as well as for the treatment of chronic hepatitis B virus.

