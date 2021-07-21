127,874 Shares in Starboard Value Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SVAC) Bought by Bluefin Capital Management LLC

Bluefin Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Starboard Value Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SVAC) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 127,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,270,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Starboard Value Acquisition by 8,413.7% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 4,291 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Starboard Value Acquisition by 3,455.2% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 4,319 shares during the period. Black Maple Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Starboard Value Acquisition in the first quarter worth $99,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Starboard Value Acquisition in the first quarter worth $99,000. Finally, Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Starboard Value Acquisition in the first quarter worth $121,000.

SVAC stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $9.97. The company had a trading volume of 45,243 shares, compared to its average volume of 412,629. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $9.98. Starboard Value Acquisition Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $9.65 and a fifty-two week high of $12.00.

Starboard Value Acquisition Corp., a blank check company, focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is based in New York, New York.

