135,638 Shares in Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW) Bought by Caxton Associates LP

Caxton Associates LP acquired a new position in shares of Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 135,638 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $450,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Genworth Financial during the first quarter worth $33,000. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management acquired a new position in Genworth Financial in the first quarter valued at $37,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Genworth Financial during the first quarter worth about $45,000. Mutual Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Genworth Financial during the first quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Genworth Financial by 33.6% in the fourth quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 15,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 3,770 shares in the last quarter. 65.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Genworth Financial stock opened at $3.23 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $3.97. Genworth Financial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.95 and a fifty-two week high of $4.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.27.

Genworth Financial (NYSE:GNW) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.11. Genworth Financial had a return on equity of 2.97% and a net margin of 4.89%. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter.

In other Genworth Financial news, EVP Rohit Gupta sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.21, for a total transaction of $252,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 90,691 shares in the company, valued at $381,809.11. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

Genworth Financial Company Profile

Genworth Financial, Inc provides insurance products in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Mortgage Insurance, Australia Mortgage Insurance, U.S. Life Insurance, and Runoff. The U.S. Mortgage Insurance segment offers mortgage insurance products primarily insuring prime-based, individually underwritten residential mortgage loans; and pool mortgage insurance products.

