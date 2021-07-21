$14.40 Million in Sales Expected for One Stop Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSS) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that One Stop Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSS) will announce sales of $14.40 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for One Stop Systems’ earnings. One Stop Systems reported sales of $11.63 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 23.8%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that One Stop Systems will report full year sales of $59.16 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $58.10 million to $60.22 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $66.65 million, with estimates ranging from $65.30 million to $68.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for One Stop Systems.

One Stop Systems (NASDAQ:OSS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.06. One Stop Systems had a return on equity of 3.64% and a net margin of 2.18%. The firm had revenue of $13.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.00 million.

OSS has been the topic of a number of research reports. upgraded One Stop Systems from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, May 14th. Alliance Global Partners started coverage on One Stop Systems in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut One Stop Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Lake Street Capital started coverage on One Stop Systems in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 target price for the company. Finally, Noble Financial raised One Stop Systems from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $7.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, May 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. One Stop Systems has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.32.

NASDAQ:OSS traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $5.36. The stock had a trading volume of 57,670 shares, compared to its average volume of 356,893. The company has a 50 day moving average of $5.71. One Stop Systems has a fifty-two week low of $2.04 and a fifty-two week high of $9.50. The company has a market cap of $99.21 million, a PE ratio of 89.33 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a current ratio of 3.63.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of One Stop Systems by 75.0% in the first quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 2,236 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of One Stop Systems by 11.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,000 after acquiring an additional 4,914 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of One Stop Systems in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of One Stop Systems by 38.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 21,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 5,993 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of One Stop Systems in the first quarter valued at $41,000. 21.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

One Stop Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets high-performance computing modules and systems for edge deployments in the United States and internationally. Its systems are built using the graphical processing unit (GPU) and solid-state flash technologies. The company provides GPU appliances that are fully integrated computer clusters; GPU expansion units, which could add hundreds or thousands of computing cores with hundreds of teraflops of computing performance to OEM servers virtually; flash storage and network appliances that are networked storage appliances optimized for the environment and system software of its customers; and flash storage arrays, which provide hundreds of terabytes of storage and millions of input/output operations per second with flash memory.

