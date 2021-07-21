1607 Capital Partners LLC Sells 656,300 Shares of MFS Government Markets Income Trust (NYSE:MGF)

1607 Capital Partners LLC lessened its stake in shares of MFS Government Markets Income Trust (NYSE:MGF) by 79.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 173,123 shares of the company’s stock after selling 656,300 shares during the quarter. 1607 Capital Partners LLC owned approximately 0.53% of MFS Government Markets Income Trust worth $762,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MGF. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of MFS Government Markets Income Trust during the fourth quarter worth $62,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of MFS Government Markets Income Trust by 27.2% during the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 26,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 5,649 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of MFS Government Markets Income Trust by 91.7% during the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 30,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 14,509 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of MFS Government Markets Income Trust during the fourth quarter worth $236,000. Finally, Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of MFS Government Markets Income Trust during the first quarter worth $290,000. 30.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MFS Government Markets Income Trust stock remained flat at $$4.44 during trading on Wednesday. 52,642 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 87,469. MFS Government Markets Income Trust has a one year low of $4.25 and a one year high of $4.79. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.38.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 14th will be paid a $0.0271 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 13th. This represents a $0.33 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.33%.

MFS Government Markets Income Trust Profile

MFS Government Markets Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of United States. It primarily invests in investment grade debt instruments. The fund also invests in mortgage backed, U.S.

