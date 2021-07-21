16,147 Shares in H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB) Purchased by PDT Partners LLC

PDT Partners LLC purchased a new position in H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 16,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $352,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in H&R Block by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in H&R Block by 35.0% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 609 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its stake in H&R Block by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 121,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,658,000 after purchasing an additional 885 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its stake in H&R Block by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 67,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,480,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in H&R Block in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. 83.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get H&R Block alerts:

HRB has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on H&R Block from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 31st. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of H&R Block in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on H&R Block from $19.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, TheStreet raised H&R Block from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. H&R Block has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.67.

Shares of H&R Block stock opened at $24.09 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.23. H&R Block, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.51 and a 52-week high of $26.23. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $24.37.

H&R Block (NYSE:HRB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 14th. The company reported $5.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.13 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.32 billion. H&R Block had a negative return on equity of 422.68% and a net margin of 17.10%. The firm’s revenue was up 28.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.01 EPS.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 25th were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.48%. This is a positive change from H&R Block’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 24th. H&R Block’s payout ratio is currently 31.86%.

H&R Block Company Profile

H&R Block, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides assisted income tax return preparation and do-it-yourself (DIY) tax return preparation services and products to the general public primarily in the United States, Canada, and Australia. The company offers assisted income tax return preparation and related services through a system of retail offices operated directly by the company or its franchisees.

Further Reading: How much can an individual set aside as a catch-up contribution?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HRB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB).

Receive News & Ratings for H&R Block Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for H&R Block and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.