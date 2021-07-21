$165.03 Million in Sales Expected for Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP) will post $165.03 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Trupanion’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $164.60 million and the highest is $165.50 million. Trupanion posted sales of $117.92 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 40%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Trupanion will report full year sales of $680.33 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $678.00 million to $681.90 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $871.55 million, with estimates ranging from $850.00 million to $893.10 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Trupanion.

Get Trupanion alerts:

Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.23). Trupanion had a negative net margin of 3.15% and a negative return on equity of 7.13%. The business had revenue of $154.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $151.79 million.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TRUP. Evercore ISI began coverage on Trupanion in a report on Monday, April 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet raised Trupanion from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Trupanion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Trupanion has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $94.33.

NASDAQ:TRUP traded up $5.22 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $116.72. 225,666 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 377,029. Trupanion has a 12-month low of $48.83 and a 12-month high of $126.53. The firm has a market cap of $4.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -271.44 and a beta of 1.91. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $98.67.

In other news, CFO Tricia Plouf sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.79, for a total value of $157,185.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Darryl Rawlings sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.71, for a total value of $318,840.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 23,659 shares of company stock worth $2,222,898. Insiders own 6.77% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Trupanion by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,261,123 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $400,951,000 after purchasing an additional 128,087 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Trupanion by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,156,516 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $88,138,000 after acquiring an additional 90,686 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Trupanion by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 590,426 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,996,000 after acquiring an additional 45,975 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its position in Trupanion by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 531,708 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,521,000 after acquiring an additional 65,940 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Trupanion by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 496,614 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,846,000 after acquiring an additional 1,949 shares in the last quarter. 77.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Trupanion Company Profile

Trupanion, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical insurance for cats and dogs on monthly subscription basis in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, and Australia. The company operates through Subscription Business and Other Business segments. It serves pet owners and veterinarians. The company was formerly known as Vetinsurance International, Inc changed its name to Trupanion, Inc in 2013.

Read More: How is a Moving Average Calculated?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Trupanion (TRUP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Trupanion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trupanion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.