1st Source (SRCE) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

1st Source (NASDAQ:SRCE) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, July 22nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.06 per share for the quarter.

1st Source (NASDAQ:SRCE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.22. 1st Source had a return on equity of 10.11% and a net margin of 25.67%. The firm had revenue of $83.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.40 million. On average, analysts expect 1st Source to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

SRCE stock opened at $42.60 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.74 and a beta of 1.19. 1st Source has a 12 month low of $28.72 and a 12 month high of $51.01. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 4th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This is an increase from 1st Source’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 3rd. 1st Source’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.85%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered 1st Source from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st.

In other news, CFO Andrea G. Short sold 2,200 shares of 1st Source stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.97, for a total value of $109,934.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 59,598 shares in the company, valued at $2,978,112.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 18.63% of the stock is owned by insiders.

1st Source Company Profile

1st Source Corporation operates as the holding company for 1st Source Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services, trust and wealth advisory services, and insurance to individual and business clients. Its consumer banking services include checking and savings accounts; certificates of deposit; individual retirement accounts; online and mobile banking products; consumer loans, real estate loans, and lines of credit; and financial planning, financial literacy, and other consultative services, as well as debit and credit cards.

