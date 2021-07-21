$2.69 Earnings Per Share Expected for NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG) will report $2.69 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for NRG Energy’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $3.57 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.81. NRG Energy reported earnings per share of $1.27 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 111.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that NRG Energy will report full year earnings of $6.22 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.80 to $6.64. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $6.25 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.04 to $8.22. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for NRG Energy.

NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by ($1.97). NRG Energy had a net margin of 2.02% and a return on equity of 37.01%. The business had revenue of $8.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.53 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.49 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 297.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of NRG Energy from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, June 27th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of NRG Energy from $51.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Wolfe Research reaffirmed a “peer perform” rating and issued a $47.00 target price on shares of NRG Energy in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Seaport Global Securities lifted their target price on shares of NRG Energy from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.00.

Shares of NYSE NRG opened at $39.45 on Friday. NRG Energy has a 1 year low of $28.22 and a 1 year high of $44.08. The stock has a market cap of $9.66 billion, a PE ratio of 15.01, a P/E/G ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 0.85. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.74, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.13.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.325 per share. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.30%. NRG Energy’s payout ratio is 54.17%.

In other news, SVP David Callen sold 13,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.08, for a total transaction of $533,064.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 40,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,622,799.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.83% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NRG Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Royal Harbor Partners LLC bought a new stake in NRG Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,564,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its position in NRG Energy by 37.4% during the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 33,783 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,361,000 after buying an additional 9,192 shares during the period. Kwmg LLC grew its position in NRG Energy by 5.5% during the second quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 78,264 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,217,000 after buying an additional 4,088 shares during the period. Finally, New Mexico Educational Retirement Board grew its position in NRG Energy by 4.5% during the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 16,312 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $657,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. 96.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NRG Energy Company Profile

NRG Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated power company in the United States. It operates through Texas, East, and West. The company is involved in the producing, selling, and delivering electricity and related products and services to 3.6 million residential, industrial, and commercial consumers.

