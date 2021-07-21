$2.84 Million in Sales Expected for Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOSE) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOSE) to post sales of $2.84 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Eos Energy Enterprises’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $2.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $3.51 million. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Eos Energy Enterprises will report full-year sales of $45.76 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $42.06 million to $50.07 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $247.50 million, with estimates ranging from $238.00 million to $259.50 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Eos Energy Enterprises.

Eos Energy Enterprises (NASDAQ:EOSE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.25). The business had revenue of $0.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 million.

Several analysts have commented on EOSE shares. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Eos Energy Enterprises in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Eos Energy Enterprises from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities began coverage on Eos Energy Enterprises in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of EOSE opened at $17.08 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.67. Eos Energy Enterprises has a 12 month low of $9.94 and a 12 month high of $31.95. The stock has a market cap of $1.04 billion and a P/E ratio of -2.34.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Spring Creek Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eos Energy Enterprises in the 1st quarter worth $41,466,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in Eos Energy Enterprises during the first quarter valued at $13,651,000. Cannell Capital LLC purchased a new position in Eos Energy Enterprises during the fourth quarter valued at $7,669,000. Alps Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Eos Energy Enterprises during the first quarter valued at $6,593,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Eos Energy Enterprises by 923.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 306,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,046,000 after purchasing an additional 276,626 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.85% of the company’s stock.

Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc designs, manufactures, and deploys battery storage solutions for utility, commercial and industrial, and renewable energy markets in the United States. The company offers stationary battery storage solutions. Its flagship product is the Eos Znyth DC battery system designed to meet the requirements of the grid-scale energy storage market.

