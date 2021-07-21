200,000 Shares in Sustainable Development Acquisition I Corp. (OTCMKTS:SDACU) Purchased by Jane Street Group LLC

Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sustainable Development Acquisition I Corp. (OTCMKTS:SDACU) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 200,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,990,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in shares of Sustainable Development Acquisition I in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in shares of Sustainable Development Acquisition I in the first quarter worth about $67,000. Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sustainable Development Acquisition I in the first quarter worth about $109,000. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sustainable Development Acquisition I in the first quarter worth about $137,000. Finally, Kepos Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Sustainable Development Acquisition I in the first quarter worth about $197,000.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SDACU opened at $10.14 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $10.12. Sustainable Development Acquisition I Corp. has a 12 month low of $9.74 and a 12 month high of $11.45.

Sustainable Development Acquisition I Corp., a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Los Angeles, California.

