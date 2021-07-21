206,228 Shares in Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD) Acquired by Janus Henderson Group PLC

Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in shares of Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 206,228 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,465,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned approximately 0.46% of Diodes at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DIOD. Oak Ridge Investments LLC bought a new stake in Diodes during the first quarter worth approximately $66,319,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Diodes in the fourth quarter valued at $43,911,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Diodes by 44.8% in the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 993,962 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $79,358,000 after buying an additional 307,562 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Diodes by 3.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,823,712 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $544,804,000 after buying an additional 256,658 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pier Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Diodes in the first quarter valued at $12,338,000. 92.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Cowen upped their price target on Diodes from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Diodes from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Westpark Capital initiated coverage on shares of Diodes in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Diodes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $92.80.

In other news, CTO Mezerville Roberto De sold 4,066 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.23, for a total transaction of $305,885.18. Also, CEO Keh Shew Lu sold 1,833 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.12, for a total transaction of $146,859.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 47,799 shares of company stock worth $3,594,103. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:DIOD opened at $74.45 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $75.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 2.43. Diodes Incorporated has a 12-month low of $45.40 and a 12-month high of $91.02. The firm has a market cap of $3.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.71 and a beta of 1.06.

Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.15. Diodes had a net margin of 8.62% and a return on equity of 12.44%. The company had revenue of $413.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $400.07 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.46 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 47.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Diodes Incorporated will post 4.24 EPS for the current year.

Diodes Incorporated designs, manufactures, and supplies application-specific standard products in the discrete, logic, and analog and mixed-signal semiconductor markets worldwide. It primarily focuses on low pin count semiconductor devices with one or more active and/or passive components. The company offers discrete semiconductor products, such as MOSFET, TVS, and performance Schottky rectifiers; GPP bridges and retifiers performance Schottky diodes; Zener and performance Zener diodes, including tight tolerance and low operating current type; standard, fast, super-fast, and ultra-fast recovery rectifiers; bridge rectifiers; switching diodes; small signal bipolar and prebiased transistors; other MOSFETs; thyristor surge protection devices; and transient voltage suppressors.

