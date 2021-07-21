214,042 Shares in Noble Rock Acquisition Co. (OTCMKTS:NRACU) Acquired by EJF Capital LLC

EJF Capital LLC bought a new position in Noble Rock Acquisition Co. (OTCMKTS:NRACU) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 214,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,117,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in Noble Rock Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $66,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of Noble Rock Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $99,000. Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new stake in Noble Rock Acquisition during the first quarter valued at $120,000. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in Noble Rock Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $137,000. Finally, Vivaldi Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Noble Rock Acquisition in the first quarter worth about $208,000.

Shares of Noble Rock Acquisition stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $10.00. The stock had a trading volume of 15,778 shares, compared to its average volume of 100,765. Noble Rock Acquisition Co. has a twelve month low of $9.72 and a twelve month high of $10.59. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.97.

Noble Rock Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the software and tech-enabled services sectors. Noble Rock Acquisition Corporation was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Wilmington, Delaware.

