216,581 Shares in SEMrush Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEMR) Bought by Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in SEMrush Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEMR) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 216,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,579,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SEMR. Fred Alger Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SEMrush in the 1st quarter worth $13,116,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SEMrush in the 1st quarter worth $4,601,000. HBK Investments L P acquired a new position in shares of SEMrush in the 1st quarter worth $4,169,000. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SEMrush in the 1st quarter worth $4,163,000. Finally, Caas Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of SEMrush in the 1st quarter worth $2,978,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.52% of the company’s stock.

SEMR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. KeyCorp began coverage on SEMrush in a report on Monday, April 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut SEMrush from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on SEMrush in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on SEMrush in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on SEMrush in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.50.

SEMR opened at $22.07 on Wednesday. SEMrush Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.62 and a 1 year high of $26.31. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $19.21.

SEMrush (NASDAQ:SEMR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $40.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.55 million. Equities analysts forecast that SEMrush Holdings, Inc. will post -0.09 EPS for the current year.

SEMrush Profile

SEMrush Holdings, Inc develops online visibility management software as a service (SaaS) platform. It helps businesses to run search engine optimization, pay-per-click, content, social media, and competitive research campaigns. The company offers insights and solutions to build, manage, and measure campaigns across various marketing channels.

