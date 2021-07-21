218,958 Shares in West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (NYSE:WFG) Purchased by Janus Henderson Group PLC

Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in shares of West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (NYSE:WFG) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 218,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,742,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of WFG. Shell Asset Management Co. bought a new stake in West Fraser Timber during the first quarter worth about $29,000. MD Financial Management Inc. bought a new stake in West Fraser Timber during the first quarter worth about $39,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in West Fraser Timber during the first quarter worth about $40,000. Exane Derivatives bought a new stake in West Fraser Timber during the first quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new stake in West Fraser Timber during the first quarter worth about $53,000.

WFG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of West Fraser Timber from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $82.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 25th. CIBC decreased their price target on shares of West Fraser Timber from C$141.00 to C$118.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Scotiabank reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of West Fraser Timber in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of West Fraser Timber from $80.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, TD Securities reissued an “action list buy” rating and set a $113.00 price target on shares of West Fraser Timber in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $102.40.

WFG opened at $67.92 on Wednesday. West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. has a one year low of $43.35 and a one year high of $91.53. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $73.13.

West Fraser Timber (NYSE:WFG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $6.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.66 by $2.30. The business had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.88 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.09) earnings per share. West Fraser Timber’s revenue was up 163.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. will post 27.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 21st were paid a $0.2068 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 18th. This is a boost from West Fraser Timber’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.22%.

West Fraser Timber Company Profile

West Fraser Timber Co Ltd., a diversified wood products company, produces and sells lumber, panels, and pulp and papers in western Canada and the southern United States. It offers spruce-pine-fir, Douglas Fir-Larch, Hem-Fir tree, and southern yellow pine lumber; treated wood products; and newsprint, wood chips, and other residuals and energy products, as well as bioproducts.

