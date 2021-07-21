$25.95 Million in Sales Expected for Omeros Co. (NASDAQ:OMER) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Omeros Co. (NASDAQ:OMER) to announce $25.95 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Omeros’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $22.40 million to $29.49 million. Omeros reported sales of $13.53 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 91.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Omeros will report full-year sales of $94.28 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $93.85 million to $94.70 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $113.20 million, with estimates ranging from $70.30 million to $156.10 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Omeros.

Get Omeros alerts:

Omeros (NASDAQ:OMER) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57). The business had revenue of $21.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.96 million. The business’s revenue was down 10.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on OMER. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on shares of Omeros from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 26th. WBB Securities upped their price objective on Omeros from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Omeros from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.57.

In related news, CEO Gregory A. Md Demopulos sold 73,713 shares of Omeros stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.02, for a total transaction of $1,180,882.26. Also, CEO Gregory A. Md Demopulos sold 36,856 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.02, for a total value of $553,577.12. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,063,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,998,906.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 147,426 shares of company stock valued at $2,283,629 over the last 90 days. 9.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new position in Omeros in the first quarter worth about $36,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Omeros in the first quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its holdings in Omeros by 363.3% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 5,078 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 3,982 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Omeros during the first quarter worth $91,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Omeros by 460.0% during the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 5,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 4,600 shares during the last quarter. 55.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of OMER opened at $14.30 on Wednesday. Omeros has a 52-week low of $9.25 and a 52-week high of $25.46. The company has a market capitalization of $891.29 million, a P/E ratio of -5.86 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $15.41.

Omeros Company Profile

Omeros Corporation, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small-molecule and protein therapeutics, and orphan indications targeting inflammation, complement-mediated diseases, disorders of the central nervous system (CNS), and immune-related diseases. It provides OMIDRIA for use in cataract surgery or intraocular lens replacement in the United States.

Recommended Story: What is a dead cat bounce?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Omeros (OMER)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Omeros Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omeros and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.