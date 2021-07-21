25,000 Shares in Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB) Acquired by Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,336,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zai Lab in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in Zai Lab by 50.7% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives acquired a new stake in Zai Lab in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $44,000. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in Zai Lab in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in Zai Lab by 17.3% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. 56.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ZLAB stock opened at $161.62 on Wednesday. Zai Lab Limited has a 1 year low of $71.79 and a 1 year high of $193.54. The firm has a market cap of $15.34 billion, a PE ratio of -46.71 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $166.90.

Zai Lab (NASDAQ:ZLAB) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($2.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.86) by ($1.78). The company had revenue of $20.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.00 million. Equities research analysts predict that Zai Lab Limited will post -5.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on ZLAB. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Zai Lab from $205.73 to $211.23 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut Zai Lab from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Guggenheim lifted their price target on Zai Lab from $165.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their price target on Zai Lab from $192.00 to $202.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Zai Lab currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $199.85.

In related news, Director John D. Diekman sold 1,000 shares of Zai Lab stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.62, for a total value of $153,620.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 62,852 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,655,324.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ying Du sold 62,164 shares of Zai Lab stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.57, for a total value of $10,043,837.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 889,331 shares in the company, valued at $143,689,209.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 311,254 shares of company stock worth $53,316,139 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 7.80% of the company’s stock.

Zai Lab Limited, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, licenses, develops, and commercializes therapeutics to treat oncology, autoimmune, and infectious diseases in China. The company offers ZEJULA for the treatment of breast cancer and non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC); and Optune, a cancer therapy to treat glioblastoma multiforme.

