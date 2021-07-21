254,712 Shares in Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT) Acquired by Holocene Advisors LP

Holocene Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 254,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,881,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RKT. Technology Crossover Management X Ltd. acquired a new stake in Rocket Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $89,979,000. Third Point LLC acquired a new position in Rocket Companies in the 1st quarter valued at $34,635,000. Hillman Co. acquired a new position in Rocket Companies in the 1st quarter valued at $29,074,000. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in Rocket Companies in the 1st quarter valued at $17,475,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in Rocket Companies by 232.0% in the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 765,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,670,000 after acquiring an additional 534,731 shares in the last quarter. 3.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $24.00 price objective (down from $27.00) on shares of Rocket Companies in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut Rocket Companies from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Barclays lowered their price target on Rocket Companies from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Rocket Companies from $23.00 to $18.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Wedbush cut Rocket Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.06.

Shares of Rocket Companies stock opened at $17.27 on Wednesday. Rocket Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.22 and a 52 week high of $43.00. The business has a 50 day moving average of $18.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 20.92 and a quick ratio of 20.92.

Rocket Companies (NYSE:RKT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.37). The company had revenue of $4.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.41 billion. Rocket Companies had a return on equity of 139.59% and a net margin of 19.96%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Rocket Companies, Inc. will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Rocket Companies Profile

Rocket Companies, Inc engages in the tech-driven real estate, mortgage, and eCommerce businesses in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Direct to Consumer and Partner Network. The company's solutions include Rocket Mortgage, a mortgage lender; Amrock that provides title insurance, property valuation, and settlement services; Rocket Homes, a home search platform and real estate agent referral network, which offers technology-enabled services to support the home buying and selling experience; Rocket Auto, an automotive retail marketplace that provides centralized and virtual car sales support to national car rental and online car purchasing platforms; and Rocket Loans, an online-based personal loans business.

