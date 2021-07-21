26,663 Shares in United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI) Purchased by HRT Financial LP

HRT Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 26,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $878,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in United Natural Foods by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 37,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,228,000 after buying an additional 424 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in United Natural Foods by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 16,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $537,000 after buying an additional 457 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in United Natural Foods by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,000 after buying an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new stake in United Natural Foods in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Abundance Wealth Counselors acquired a new stake in United Natural Foods in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:UNFI opened at $32.43 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.15 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88. United Natural Foods, Inc. has a one year low of $14.23 and a one year high of $42.40. The company’s 50-day moving average is $36.33.

United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, June 8th. The company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $6.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.81 billion. United Natural Foods had a return on equity of 18.27% and a net margin of 0.59%. The company’s revenue was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.40 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that United Natural Foods, Inc. will post 3.49 EPS for the current year.

In other United Natural Foods news, COO Eric A. Dorne sold 10,757 shares of United Natural Foods stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $408,766.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 24,765 shares in the company, valued at approximately $941,070. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Steven Spinner sold 50,000 shares of United Natural Foods stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.50, for a total value of $1,775,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 268,875 shares in the company, valued at $9,545,062.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 240,707 shares of company stock worth $9,047,429. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on UNFI. Zacks Investment Research raised United Natural Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Northcoast Research raised United Natural Foods from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 11th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on United Natural Foods from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on United Natural Foods from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. United Natural Foods presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.33.

United Natural Foods Company Profile

United Natural Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes natural, organic, specialty, produce, and conventional grocery and non-food products in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. The company offers grocery and general merchandise, produce, perishables and frozen foods, nutritional supplements and sports nutrition, bulk and foodservice products, and personal care items.

