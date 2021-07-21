2,690 Shares in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND) Acquired by Merit Financial Group LLC

Merit Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 2,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 38,767,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,286,686,000 after buying an additional 2,454,288 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 25,063,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,123,395,000 after buying an additional 645,596 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,460,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,563,995,000 after buying an additional 2,469,324 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,137,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,197,761,000 after buying an additional 760,732 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 97.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,223,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $866,144,000 after buying an additional 5,034,490 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ BND opened at $86.72 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $85.63. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12 month low of $84.22 and a 12 month high of $89.59.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Investors of record on Friday, July 2nd were given a $0.132 dividend. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.83%. This is an increase from Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 1st.

