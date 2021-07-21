292,355 Shares in VectoIQ Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:VTIQ) Purchased by Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP

Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of VectoIQ Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:VTIQ) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 292,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,900,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in VectoIQ Acquisition Corp. II during the first quarter worth about $38,000. Easterly Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VectoIQ Acquisition Corp. II in the first quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VectoIQ Acquisition Corp. II in the first quarter valued at approximately $128,000. Vivaldi Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VectoIQ Acquisition Corp. II in the first quarter valued at approximately $149,000. Finally, Cowen AND Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VectoIQ Acquisition Corp. II in the first quarter valued at approximately $239,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:VTIQ opened at $9.78 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $9.88. VectoIQ Acquisition Corp. II has a 52 week low of $9.66 and a 52 week high of $11.00.

VectoIQ Acquisition Corp. II does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Mamaroneck, New York.

