360 DigiTech (NASDAQ:QFIN) Shares Gap Down to $29.59

360 DigiTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:QFIN) shares gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $29.59, but opened at $28.07. 360 DigiTech shares last traded at $28.01, with a volume of 13,407 shares.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of 360 DigiTech from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of 360 DigiTech from $47.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of 360 DigiTech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 18th.

The stock has a market cap of $4.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.26 and a beta of 0.55. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $33.52.

360 DigiTech (NASDAQ:QFIN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $8.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.10 by $3.71. The firm had revenue of $549.35 million for the quarter. 360 DigiTech had a net margin of 33.47% and a return on equity of 52.31%. As a group, research analysts predict that 360 DigiTech, Inc. will post 4.56 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aspex Management HK Ltd raised its position in shares of 360 DigiTech by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. Aspex Management HK Ltd now owns 9,157,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,190,000 after buying an additional 1,182,275 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of 360 DigiTech by 1,348.5% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,515,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,482,000 after buying an additional 7,927,412 shares in the last quarter. Gold Dragon Worldwide Asset Management Ltd raised its position in shares of 360 DigiTech by 40.6% during the 1st quarter. Gold Dragon Worldwide Asset Management Ltd now owns 4,500,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,045,000 after buying an additional 1,300,000 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of 360 DigiTech by 116.0% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,222,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,827,000 after buying an additional 1,730,710 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of 360 DigiTech during the 4th quarter valued at $16,910,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.11% of the company’s stock.

360 DigiTech Company Profile (NASDAQ:QFIN)

360 DigiTech, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates a digital consumer finance platform under the 360 Jietiao brand in the People's Republic of China. Its platform provides online consumer finance products to the borrowers funded by institutional funding partners. The company also provides incremental credit assessment, collection, and other services, as well as guarantee for defaulted loans.

