$390.30 Million in Sales Expected for Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK) will post $390.30 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Deckers Outdoor’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $372.80 million and the highest estimate coming in at $412.00 million. Deckers Outdoor posted sales of $283.17 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 37.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Deckers Outdoor will report full-year sales of $3.01 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.01 billion to $3.02 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $3.31 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.30 billion to $3.33 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Deckers Outdoor.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The textile maker reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.60. The firm had revenue of $561.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $434.41 million. Deckers Outdoor had a net margin of 15.03% and a return on equity of 28.64%. Deckers Outdoor’s quarterly revenue was up 49.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.57 earnings per share.

DECK has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Deckers Outdoor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $363.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. BTIG Research lifted their target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $420.00 to $447.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $355.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $436.00 to $444.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $415.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $372.47.

In related news, COO David E. Lafitte sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $339.93, for a total transaction of $169,965.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 27,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,409,942.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO David Powers sold 2,225 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $387.68, for a total transaction of $862,588.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 105,479 shares in the company, valued at $40,892,098.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 3,225 shares of company stock worth $1,226,393. 1.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DECK. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Deckers Outdoor during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,940,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Deckers Outdoor by 552.7% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,394 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $973,000 after acquiring an additional 2,874 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new position in Deckers Outdoor during the 4th quarter worth approximately $860,000. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC acquired a new position in Deckers Outdoor during the 4th quarter worth approximately $545,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in Deckers Outdoor by 74.1% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 44,553 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $12,776,000 after acquiring an additional 18,958 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.56% of the company’s stock.

DECK traded up $1.15 on Wednesday, reaching $387.00. 195,348 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 340,509. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.90 billion, a PE ratio of 29.05, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.80. Deckers Outdoor has a twelve month low of $192.58 and a twelve month high of $396.23. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $351.55.

Deckers Outdoor announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, May 20th that allows the company to buyback $750.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the textile maker to purchase up to 8.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high-performance activities. The company offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name; and relaxed casual shoes and sandals under the Sanuk brand name.

