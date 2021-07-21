40,765 Shares in Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN) Purchased by Twinbeech Capital LP

Twinbeech Capital LP purchased a new position in Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 40,765 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,175,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of HUN. Eaton Vance Management increased its stake in Huntsman by 34.9% in the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 57,948 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,457,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in Huntsman by 28.9% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 98,403 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,474,000 after purchasing an additional 22,038 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Huntsman by 24.3% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 40,408 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,016,000 after purchasing an additional 7,900 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in Huntsman by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 81,404 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,046,000 after acquiring an additional 695 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Huntsman by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,085,225 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $77,563,000 after acquiring an additional 282,295 shares in the last quarter. 80.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HUN opened at $25.30 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $27.33. Huntsman Co. has a twelve month low of $18.25 and a twelve month high of $32.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market cap of $5.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.54, a P/E/G ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 1.37.

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.07. Huntsman had a return on equity of 8.51% and a net margin of 6.58%. The firm had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.29 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Huntsman Co. will post 2.8 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were given a $0.1875 dividend. This is an increase from Huntsman’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. Huntsman’s payout ratio is currently 76.53%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on HUN shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Huntsman from $36.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut Huntsman from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Huntsman in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Huntsman from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, TheStreet lowered Huntsman from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.82.

In other Huntsman news, VP Randy W. Wright sold 42,671 shares of Huntsman stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.99, for a total value of $1,237,032.29. Insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

About Huntsman

Huntsman Corporation manufactures and sells differentiated organic chemical products worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, Advanced Materials, and Textile Effects. The Performance Products segment manufactures amines and maleic anhydrides, including ethylene oxide, propylene oxide, glycols, ethylene dichloride, caustic soda, ammonia, hydrogen, methylamines, and acrylonitrile.

