42,600 Shares in Douglas Dynamics, Inc. (NYSE:PLOW) Purchased by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Douglas Dynamics, Inc. (NYSE:PLOW) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 42,600 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,966,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.19% of Douglas Dynamics as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Douglas Dynamics by 36.5% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,034,961 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $39,401,000 after acquiring an additional 276,541 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Douglas Dynamics by 5.4% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 77,091 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,935,000 after acquiring an additional 3,923 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Douglas Dynamics by 18.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 201,782 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $8,630,000 after acquiring an additional 31,658 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Douglas Dynamics by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 30,250 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,294,000 after acquiring an additional 1,748 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Douglas Dynamics by 39.7% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,923 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $467,000 after acquiring an additional 3,106 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.41% of the company’s stock.

PLOW opened at $38.87 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. Douglas Dynamics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $33.21 and a fifty-two week high of $51.44. The firm has a market cap of $892.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.60 and a beta of 0.79. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.69.

Douglas Dynamics (NYSE:PLOW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The auto parts company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $103.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.10 million. Douglas Dynamics had a negative net margin of 14.69% and a positive return on equity of 17.71%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.34) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Douglas Dynamics, Inc. will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 18th were paid a $0.285 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 17th. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.93%. Douglas Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 104.59%.

PLOW has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Douglas Dynamics from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Douglas Dynamics from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th.

In other Douglas Dynamics news, Director James L. Janik sold 9,283 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.04, for a total value of $418,106.32. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 146,951 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,618,673.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Douglas Dynamics

Douglas Dynamics, Inc operates as a manufacturer and upfitter of commercial work truck attachments and equipment in North America. It operates through two segments, Work Truck Attachments and Work Truck Solutions. The Work Truck Attachments segment manufactures and sells snow and ice control attachments, including snowplows, and sand and salt spreaders for light trucks and heavy duty trucks, as well as various related parts and accessories.

