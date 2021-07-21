431,055 Shares in Nikola Co. (NASDAQ:NKLA) Acquired by Holocene Advisors LP

Holocene Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Nikola Co. (NASDAQ:NKLA) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 431,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,987,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Abundance Wealth Counselors acquired a new position in Nikola during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Nikola by 786.5% during the 1st quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 1,974 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in Nikola during the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in Nikola by 21.1% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 6,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 1,178 shares during the period. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Nikola during the 1st quarter worth approximately $145,000. 15.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ NKLA opened at $14.29 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $15.51. Nikola Co. has a twelve month low of $9.37 and a twelve month high of $54.56. The company has a current ratio of 11.33, a quick ratio of 11.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Nikola (NASDAQ:NKLA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.13. On average, analysts predict that Nikola Co. will post -1.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Nikola from $19.00 to $16.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 10th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on Nikola in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Vertical Research assumed coverage on Nikola in a report on Friday, March 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Nikola from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Wedbush reduced their target price on Nikola from $25.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 19th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.13.

In other news, insider Pablo M. Koziner sold 16,990 shares of Nikola stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.93, for a total value of $287,640.70. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 520,193 shares in the company, valued at $8,806,867.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 22.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Nikola

Nikola Corp. engages in the provision of zero-emissions transportation and infrastructure solutions. It designs and manufactures battery-electric and hydrogen-electric vehicles, electric vehicle drivetrains, vehicle components, energy storage systems and hydrogen fueling station infrastructure. The company was founded by Trevor Milton in 2015 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

