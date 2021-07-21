500 Shares in Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX) Acquired by EJF Capital LLC

EJF Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $340,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Equinix by 7.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,318,553 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,973,617,000 after purchasing an additional 489,436 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its stake in Equinix by 2.1% in the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 2,105,039 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,430,542,000 after acquiring an additional 43,671 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Equinix by 3.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,589,885 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,077,718,000 after acquiring an additional 48,515 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Equinix by 13.8% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,193,559 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $811,125,000 after acquiring an additional 145,182 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Equinix by 37.1% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,131,173 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $768,734,000 after acquiring an additional 305,804 shares during the period. 91.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Equinix alerts:

In other Equinix news, CFO Keith D. Taylor sold 1,000 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $711.35, for a total transaction of $711,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 22,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,708,742.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Charles J. Meyers sold 5,051 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $795.42, for a total value of $4,017,666.42. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,011,627.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 20,501 shares of company stock valued at $14,799,508. Corporate insiders own 13.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ EQIX traded down $14.80 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $817.85. The company had a trading volume of 322 shares, compared to its average volume of 554,951. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 182.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.29. Equinix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $586.73 and a 1 year high of $845.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $785.39.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.03 by ($4.29). The company had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.60 billion. Equinix had a net margin of 6.62% and a return on equity of 5.85%. Equinix’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $6.21 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Equinix, Inc. will post 24.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th were paid a dividend of $2.87 per share. This represents a $11.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 18th. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.37%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on EQIX shares. Raymond James raised their price objective on Equinix from $856.00 to $915.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Mizuho raised their target price on Equinix from $750.00 to $800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Equinix from $932.00 to $907.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Barclays raised their target price on Equinix from $861.00 to $867.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Truist Securities raised their target price on Equinix from $850.00 to $900.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Equinix presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $864.48.

About Equinix

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company, enabling digital leaders to harness a trusted platform to bring together and interconnect the foundational infrastructure that powers their success. Equinix enables today's businesses to access all the right places, partners and possibilities they need to accelerate advantage.

Featured Story: What is Blockchain?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EQIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX).

Receive News & Ratings for Equinix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equinix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.