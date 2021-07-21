526,874 Shares in Atlantic Coastal Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ACAHU) Purchased by Karpus Management Inc.

Karpus Management Inc. acquired a new position in Atlantic Coastal Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ACAHU) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 526,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,190,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Atlantic Coastal Acquisition during the first quarter valued at about $17,267,000. Aristeia Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Atlantic Coastal Acquisition during the first quarter valued at about $11,820,000. Omni Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Atlantic Coastal Acquisition during the first quarter valued at about $11,721,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Atlantic Coastal Acquisition during the first quarter valued at about $11,597,000. Finally, TIG Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Atlantic Coastal Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $10,897,000.

Shares of Atlantic Coastal Acquisition stock opened at $9.94 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.94. Atlantic Coastal Acquisition Corp. has a 52 week low of $9.80 and a 52 week high of $10.09.

Atlantic Coastal Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in San Francisco, California.

