$54.20 Million in Sales Expected for Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAOI) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAOI) will announce $54.20 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Applied Optoelectronics’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $54.70 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $53.91 million. Applied Optoelectronics posted sales of $65.22 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 16.9%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Applied Optoelectronics will report full year sales of $231.46 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $222.08 million to $238.70 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $268.98 million, with estimates ranging from $258.55 million to $279.40 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Applied Optoelectronics.

Applied Optoelectronics (NASDAQ:AAOI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.06. Applied Optoelectronics had a negative net margin of 23.49% and a negative return on equity of 10.53%. The business had revenue of $49.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.41 million.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Applied Optoelectronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. B. Riley cut their price target on shares of Applied Optoelectronics from $9.50 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Applied Optoelectronics currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.63.

Applied Optoelectronics stock opened at $7.41 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $8.16. Applied Optoelectronics has a fifty-two week low of $6.75 and a fifty-two week high of $17.57. The company has a market cap of $199.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.00 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Applied Optoelectronics by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 198,721 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,691,000 after purchasing an additional 841 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund raised its holdings in shares of Applied Optoelectronics by 8.1% in the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 18,352 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 1,379 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its holdings in shares of Applied Optoelectronics by 22.1% in the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 8,755 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,583 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Applied Optoelectronics by 7.0% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 26,658 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 1,747 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in Applied Optoelectronics by 15.5% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 14,384 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 1,926 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.41% of the company’s stock.

About Applied Optoelectronics

Applied Optoelectronics, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells various fiber-optic networking products worldwide. It offers optical modules, lasers, subassemblies, transmitters and transceivers, and turn-key equipment, as well as headend, node, and distribution equipment. The company sells its products to internet data center operators, cable television and telecom equipment manufacturers, and internet service providers through its direct and indirect sales channels.

