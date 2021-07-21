60,000 Shares in New Frontier Health Co. (NYSE:NFH) Purchased by Bluefin Capital Management LLC

Bluefin Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of New Frontier Health Co. (NYSE:NFH) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 60,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $678,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of NFH. Yiheng Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of New Frontier Health by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Yiheng Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,952,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,067,000 after acquiring an additional 88,131 shares during the period. Bardin Hill Management Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of New Frontier Health in the first quarter valued at approximately $4,836,000. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd increased its position in shares of New Frontier Health by 89.9% in the first quarter. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd now owns 1,069,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,090,000 after acquiring an additional 506,444 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in New Frontier Health by 136.3% in the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 145,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,641,000 after purchasing an additional 83,752 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC raised its stake in shares of New Frontier Health by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 43,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of New Frontier Health in a report on Thursday, April 15th.

NFH stock traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $11.18. 2,429 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 185,919. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $11.20. New Frontier Health Co. has a 12 month low of $7.30 and a 12 month high of $11.60.

New Frontier Health Company Profile

New Frontier Health Corporation provides healthcare services in the People's Republic of China. It operates a network of hospital inpatient departments and integrated outpatient clinics, including satellite feeder clinics. The company's facilities include 24/7 emergency rooms, intensive care units, neonatal intensive care units, operating rooms, clinical laboratories, radiology, and blood banking services.

