6,134 Shares in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) Bought by Jackson Square Capital LLC

Jackson Square Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 6,134 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $271,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Citizens Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Leelyn Smith LLC bought a new position in shares of Citizens Financial Group in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of Citizens Financial Group in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Reby Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Citizens Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Citizens Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. 91.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CFG opened at $42.67 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.92. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.46 and a 1 year high of $51.14. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $47.20. The stock has a market cap of $18.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.95, a P/E/G ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.78.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The bank reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.33. Citizens Financial Group had a net margin of 21.53% and a return on equity of 8.16%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.53 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 4.87 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.66%. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 64.73%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on CFG shares. Stephens raised their price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $45.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Citizens Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.73.

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association that provides retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Consumer Banking segment offers traditional banking products and services, including checking and savings accounts, home and education loans, credit cards, business loans, mortgage and home equity lending, and unsecured product finance and personal loans, as well as wealth management and investment services to retail customers and small businesses.

