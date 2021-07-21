63,860 Shares in Archimedes Tech SPAC Partners Co. (NASDAQ:ATSPU) Purchased by Berkley W R Corp

Berkley W R Corp acquired a new position in Archimedes Tech SPAC Partners Co. (NASDAQ:ATSPU) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 63,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $632,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ATSPU. Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new stake in Archimedes Tech SPAC Partners in the first quarter worth about $2,472,000. Exos Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Archimedes Tech SPAC Partners in the first quarter worth about $198,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Archimedes Tech SPAC Partners in the first quarter worth about $1,620,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Archimedes Tech SPAC Partners during the 1st quarter worth about $1,007,000. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Archimedes Tech SPAC Partners during the 1st quarter worth about $140,000.

Archimedes Tech SPAC Partners stock opened at $9.99 on Wednesday. Archimedes Tech SPAC Partners Co. has a 1 year low of $9.75 and a 1 year high of $10.03. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.96.

Archimedes Tech SPAC Partners Co focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on the technology industry. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Claymont, Delaware.

