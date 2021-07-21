$644.50 Million in Sales Expected for Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ) will post sales of $644.50 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Lazard’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $651.40 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $637.60 million. Lazard posted sales of $542.91 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 18.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, July 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lazard will report full year sales of $2.86 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.78 billion to $3.00 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $3.01 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.94 billion to $3.10 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Lazard.

Lazard (NYSE:LAZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 30th. The asset manager reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.02. Lazard had a return on equity of 53.46% and a net margin of 15.38%. The firm had revenue of $679.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $640.24 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.58 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms have issued reports on LAZ. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Lazard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Lazard from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $61.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Lazard from $50.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.75.

NYSE:LAZ traded up $0.73 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $45.04. 312,769 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 736,860. The company’s 50 day moving average is $45.83. Lazard has a twelve month low of $27.47 and a twelve month high of $48.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.15 and a beta of 1.57.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th were given a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. Lazard’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.22%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in shares of Lazard by 19.9% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 34,389 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,496,000 after buying an additional 5,698 shares in the last quarter. Cumberland Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lazard in the 1st quarter valued at $1,579,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lazard in the 4th quarter valued at $9,185,000. Stephens Inc. AR bought a new position in Lazard during the 1st quarter worth about $758,000. Finally, Copeland Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Lazard by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 14,571 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $634,000 after purchasing an additional 1,718 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.73% of the company’s stock.

Lazard Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a financial advisory and asset management firm in North America, Europe, Asia, Australia, and Central and South America. Its Financial Advisory segment offers various financial advisory services regarding mergers and acquisitions, capital advisory, restructurings, shareholder advisory, sovereign advisory, capital raising, and other strategic advisory matters.

