6,733 Shares in Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD) Purchased by HRT Financial LP

HRT Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 6,733 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $812,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WWD. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Woodward by 333.8% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 282 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Woodward during the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Woodward during the first quarter valued at about $118,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in shares of Woodward by 272.1% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,109 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 811 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Woodward by 55.1% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,295 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $157,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.01% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Thomas A. Gendron sold 1,389 shares of Woodward stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.33, for a total value of $165,749.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Christopher Fawzy sold 3,000 shares of Woodward stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.01, for a total transaction of $378,030.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $819,821.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 28,005 shares of company stock valued at $3,524,983 in the last quarter. 3.81% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ WWD opened at $118.50 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $122.01. The company has a current ratio of 4.01, a quick ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Woodward, Inc. has a one year low of $73.23 and a one year high of $130.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.72.

Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.24. Woodward had a net margin of 9.46% and a return on equity of 9.32%. The company had revenue of $581.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $573.50 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.61 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Woodward, Inc. will post 3.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 18th were paid a $0.162 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 17th. This represents a $0.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%. Woodward’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.41%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on WWD shares. Truist lifted their price target on shares of Woodward from $108.00 to $118.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Woodward from $147.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Woodward in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $130.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Truist Securities raised their price objective on shares of Woodward from $108.00 to $118.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Woodward presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $125.83.

About Woodward

Woodward, Inc designs, manufactures, and services control solutions for the aerospace and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Aerospace and Industrial. The Aerospace segment offers fuel pumps, metering units, actuators, air valves, specialty valves, fuel nozzles, and thrust reverser actuation systems for turbine engines and nacelles; and flight deck controls, actuators, servo controls, and motors and sensors for aircraft that are used on commercial and private aircraft and rotorcraft, as well as on military fixed-wing aircraft and rotorcraft, guided weapons, and other defense systems.

