6,756 Shares in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) Acquired by Jackson Square Capital LLC

Jackson Square Capital LLC acquired a new position in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 6,756 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $361,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MPC. Sittner & Nelson LLC acquired a new stake in Marathon Petroleum in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Marathon Petroleum in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in Marathon Petroleum in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Marathon Petroleum in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Marathon Petroleum in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.20% of the company’s stock.

MPC stock opened at $52.12 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.36. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 52-week low of $26.56 and a 52-week high of $64.84. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $60.24. The company has a market capitalization of $34.02 billion, a PE ratio of -31.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.53 and a beta of 2.17.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.52. Marathon Petroleum had a negative net margin of 1.43% and a negative return on equity of 7.64%. The business had revenue of $22.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.16) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 19th were paid a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.45%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 18th. Marathon Petroleum’s payout ratio is presently -67.44%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Marathon Petroleum in a report on Monday, May 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $71.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.50.

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in refining, marketing, retailing, and transporting petroleum products primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments: Refining & Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale.

