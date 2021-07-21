70,328 Shares in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) Bought by Tiger Eye Capital LLC

Tiger Eye Capital LLC acquired a new position in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 70,328 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,536,000. Celanese makes up about 2.2% of Tiger Eye Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Celanese in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Celanese in the first quarter worth $30,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Celanese in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Celanese in the first quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Celanese in the first quarter worth $43,000. Institutional investors own 92.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Celanese alerts:

In related news, CFO Kevin S. Cavanah sold 16,850 shares of Celanese stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.37, for a total transaction of $208,434.50. Also, CFO Scott A. Richardson sold 6,500 shares of Celanese stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.65, for a total value of $1,083,225.00. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CE stock traded up $1.57 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $152.57. The company had a trading volume of 4,665 shares, compared to its average volume of 744,968. The stock has a market cap of $17.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.40, a P/E/G ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.22. Celanese Co. has a 52-week low of $92.11 and a 52-week high of $171.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $157.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.39.

Celanese (NYSE:CE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The basic materials company reported $3.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.96 by $0.50. The business had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.72 billion. Celanese had a return on equity of 30.19% and a net margin of 34.86%. The business’s revenue was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.29 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Celanese Co. will post 13.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 26th will be issued a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 23rd. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.78%. Celanese’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.60%.

A number of research firms recently commented on CE. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Celanese in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Celanese from $170.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Alembic Global Advisors upped their price target on shares of Celanese from $155.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Celanese from $150.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Celanese from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $184.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $159.71.

About Celanese

Celanese Corporation, a technology and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, and Acetyl Chain segments. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

Read More: What causes a recession?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE).

Receive News & Ratings for Celanese Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celanese and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.