$724.11 Million in Sales Expected for ContextLogic Inc. (NASDAQ:WISH) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect ContextLogic Inc. (NASDAQ:WISH) to announce $724.11 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for ContextLogic’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $719.00 million to $727.97 million. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th.

On average, analysts expect that ContextLogic will report full year sales of $3.19 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.11 billion to $3.31 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $3.86 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.78 billion to $3.99 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover ContextLogic.

ContextLogic (NASDAQ:WISH) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $772.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $743.77 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.62) EPS. ContextLogic’s revenue was up 75.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms have commented on WISH. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of ContextLogic from $20.00 to $12.00 and set a “reduce” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of ContextLogic from $31.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ContextLogic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of ContextLogic in a research note on Monday, April 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of ContextLogic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $18.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.85.

NASDAQ:WISH traded up $0.03 on Friday, hitting $10.17. The stock had a trading volume of 619,998 shares, compared to its average volume of 86,908,048. The firm has a market cap of $6.30 billion and a PE ratio of -1.74. ContextLogic has a 1 year low of $7.52 and a 1 year high of $32.85. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.47.

In other ContextLogic news, CAO Brett Just sold 3,083 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.72, for a total transaction of $36,132.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 28,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $336,059.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Pai Liu sold 12,380 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.37, for a total transaction of $103,620.60. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 38,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $326,220.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 961,415 shares of company stock valued at $8,646,708 over the last three months.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of ContextLogic in the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of ContextLogic in the first quarter worth approximately $70,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new position in shares of ContextLogic in the second quarter worth approximately $59,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new position in shares of ContextLogic in the fourth quarter worth approximately $107,000. Finally, Adalta Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ContextLogic in the fourth quarter worth approximately $109,000. 55.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ContextLogic Company Profile

ContextLogic Inc operates as a mobile ecommerce company in Europe, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates Wish platform that connects users to merchants. It also provides marketplace and logistics services to merchants. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

