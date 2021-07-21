788 Shares in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:XLG) Acquired by Ameritas Investment Company LLC

Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:XLG) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $234,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Reliant Wealth Planning lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 1.4% in the first quarter. Reliant Wealth Planning now owns 110,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,891,000 after acquiring an additional 1,562 shares during the last quarter. FOCUS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $7,710,000. Retirement Group LLC lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 6.4% in the first quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 50,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,833,000 after acquiring an additional 3,015 shares during the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF in the first quarter valued at $126,000. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 3.5% in the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $661,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA XLG opened at $330.69 on Wednesday. Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF has a twelve month low of $244.09 and a twelve month high of $336.96. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $319.93.

Guggenheim Russell Top 50 Mega Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly Rydex Russell Top 50 ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the Russell Top 50 Index (the Index). The Index is an unmanaged capitalization-weighted index consisting of the 50 largest companies in the Russell 3000 Index.

