8,343 Shares in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF January (NYSEARCA:BJAN) Purchased by Frontier Wealth Management LLC

Frontier Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF January (NYSEARCA:BJAN) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 8,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $285,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BJAN. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new position in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF January in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,007,000. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF January in the 4th quarter valued at about $95,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF January by 34.4% in the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 4,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after buying an additional 1,138 shares in the last quarter. Berkshire Money Management Inc. grew its position in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF January by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Berkshire Money Management Inc. now owns 268,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,167,000 after buying an additional 23,137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Personal CFO Solutions LLC bought a new position in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF January in the 1st quarter valued at about $9,537,000.

NYSEARCA:BJAN opened at $35.87 on Wednesday. Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF January has a twelve month low of $29.06 and a twelve month high of $36.17. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.55.

