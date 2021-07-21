$910.78 Million in Sales Expected for Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR) to post $910.78 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Pentair’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $921.10 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $905.01 million. Pentair reported sales of $713.30 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 27.7%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, July 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Pentair will report full year sales of $3.58 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.53 billion to $3.65 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $3.69 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.34 billion to $3.95 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Pentair.

Get Pentair alerts:

Pentair (NYSE:PNR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $865.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $773.01 million. Pentair had a return on equity of 22.54% and a net margin of 13.06%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.52 EPS.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Pentair from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Boenning Scattergood initiated coverage on Pentair in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Citigroup increased their price target on Pentair from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Cowen increased their price target on Pentair from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Pentair from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Pentair currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.12.

In related news, EVP John H. Jacko sold 30,979 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.51, for a total value of $2,153,350.29. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $750,012.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PNR. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in Pentair in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Pentair in the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Pentair in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in Pentair in the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in Pentair in the 4th quarter worth approximately $73,000. 81.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PNR stock traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $69.34. The stock had a trading volume of 1,608,070 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,032,639. The firm has a market cap of $11.52 billion, a PE ratio of 28.10, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.02. Pentair has a 52-week low of $41.48 and a 52-week high of $71.00.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 22nd. Pentair’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.00%.

Pentair Company Profile

Pentair plc provides various smart water solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Consumer Solutions; and Industrial & Flow Technologies. The Consumer Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and sells residential and commercial pool equipment and accessories, including pumps, filters, heaters, lights, automatic controls, automatic cleaners, maintenance equipment, and pool accessories for residential and commercial pool maintenance, repair, renovation, service, and construction applications; and water treatment products and systems comprising pressure tanks, control valves, activated carbon products, conventional filtration products, and point-of-entry and point-of-use systems for the use in residential whole home water filtration, drinking water filtration, and water softening solutions, as well as in commercial total water management and filtration in foodservice operations.

Recommended Story: Do equity income investments outperform growth and income investments?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Pentair (PNR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Pentair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pentair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.