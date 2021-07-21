$950,000.00 in Sales Expected for Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLO) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLO) to announce sales of $950,000.00 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Allogene Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.66 million and the lowest is $240,000.00. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Allogene Therapeutics will report full year sales of $38.49 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $38.00 million to $40.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $0.00. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Allogene Therapeutics.

Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $38.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.50 million.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ALLO. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. B. Riley began coverage on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, May 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Truist Securities raised shares of Allogene Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $34.00 to $41.00 in a report on Thursday, May 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.89.

Shares of NASDAQ:ALLO traded down $0.73 during trading on Friday, reaching $22.69. The stock had a trading volume of 8,923 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,204,642. Allogene Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $21.32 and a 52 week high of $44.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.80 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $25.11.

In related news, General Counsel Veer Bhavnagri sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $150,000.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 426,353 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,790,590. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Owen N. Witte sold 9,969 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.05, for a total transaction of $249,723.45. Following the transaction, the director now owns 236,182 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,916,359.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,969 shares of company stock worth $507,473 in the last 90 days. 26.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ALLO. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Allogene Therapeutics by 172.7% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 3,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 2,052 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Allogene Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $127,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Allogene Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $152,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in Allogene Therapeutics by 25.9% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 935 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Calton & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Allogene Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $214,000. 61.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Allogene Therapeutics Company Profile

Allogene Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical stage immuno-oncology company pioneering the development and commercialization of genetically engineered allogeneic T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer. The firm develops a pipeline of off-the-shelf T cell product candidates that are designed to target and kill cancer cells.

