9,593 Shares in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) Bought by Capital Impact Advisors LLC

Capital Impact Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 9,593 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,556,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ENPH. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Enphase Energy during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 129.5% during the first quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 218 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Enphase Energy during the first quarter worth $35,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Enphase Energy during the first quarter worth $38,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 71.2% during the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 238 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.48% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of Enphase Energy from $167.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Enphase Energy from $215.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Truist Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Enphase Energy from $254.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. assumed coverage on shares of Enphase Energy in a research note on Friday, June 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $220.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Enphase Energy in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $181.75.

In other Enphase Energy news, CEO Sean E. George sold 3,675 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.02, for a total value of $121,348.50. Also, EVP David A. Ranhoff sold 28,031 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.87, for a total transaction of $5,154,059.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 199,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,766,093.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 154,202 shares of company stock valued at $21,579,849. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ ENPH traded up $7.15 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $179.24. 47,922 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,172,880. The company has a market cap of $24.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 287.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.16. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $56.28 and a 12-month high of $229.04. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $155.67. The company has a current ratio of 5.20, a quick ratio of 5.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.22. Enphase Energy had a net margin of 11.11% and a return on equity of 25.37%. The company had revenue of $301.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $291.83 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.38 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 46.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 1.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Enphase Energy Company Profile

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level, and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

