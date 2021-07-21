A.G. BARR (LON:BAG) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Shore Capital

Shore Capital reaffirmed their house stock rating on shares of A.G. BARR (LON:BAG) in a report issued on Tuesday, Digital Look reports.

BAG has been the subject of several other research reports. Numis Securities reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a GBX 515 ($6.73) price target on shares of A.G. BARR in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 625 ($8.17) price target on shares of A.G. BARR in a research report on Friday, May 28th.

Shares of BAG traded up GBX 14 ($0.18) during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting GBX 558 ($7.29). The company had a trading volume of 149,579 shares, compared to its average volume of 108,973. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 526.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36. The stock has a market capitalization of £625.12 million and a PE ratio of 32.44. A.G. BARR has a 52-week low of GBX 369 ($4.82) and a 52-week high of GBX 559 ($7.30).

In other A.G. BARR news, insider Mark Allen acquired 10,000 shares of A.G. BARR stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 517 ($6.75) per share, for a total transaction of £51,700 ($67,546.38). Insiders purchased a total of 10,084 shares of company stock valued at $5,214,800 over the last quarter.

A.G. BARR p.l.c., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells soft drinks in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Carbonated Soft Drinks, Still Soft Drinks and Water, and Funkin. It provides carbonated and flavored soft drinks, drinks with spirit, fruit cocktails, fruit juices, spring and sparkling water, fruit drinks, energy drinks, iced tea, and other non-alcoholic beverages.

