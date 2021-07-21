A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS) Stock Holdings Increased by Holocene Advisors LP

Holocene Advisors LP lifted its stake in A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS) by 281.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 80,782 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 59,630 shares during the quarter. Holocene Advisors LP’s holdings in A. O. Smith were worth $5,462,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sciencast Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of A. O. Smith in the first quarter worth approximately $1,688,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of A. O. Smith by 18.5% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,321,295 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $88,303,000 after purchasing an additional 206,708 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in shares of A. O. Smith by 7.6% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 202,674 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,703,000 after purchasing an additional 14,250 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of A. O. Smith by 1.8% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 520,480 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,190,000 after acquiring an additional 9,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in shares of A. O. Smith by 75.7% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 240,022 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,158,000 after acquiring an additional 103,422 shares during the last quarter. 75.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AOS. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of A. O. Smith from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on shares of A. O. Smith from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of A. O. Smith from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of A. O. Smith from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Monday, April 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. A. O. Smith currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.14.

In other A. O. Smith news, Director Bruce M. Smith sold 5,226 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.65, for a total transaction of $363,990.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director Ronald D. Brown sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.71, for a total value of $824,520.00. Insiders have sold a total of 196,915 shares of company stock valued at $17,451,734 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

A. O. Smith stock opened at $70.20 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.49. A. O. Smith Co. has a 12-month low of $47.16 and a 12-month high of $73.05. The company has a market capitalization of $11.26 billion, a PE ratio of 29.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.06.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.03. A. O. Smith had a return on equity of 22.37% and a net margin of 12.91%. The business had revenue of $769.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $768.60 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.32 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that A. O. Smith Co. will post 2.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%. A. O. Smith’s dividend payout ratio is 48.15%.

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. It operates through two segments, North America and Rest of World. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels and motels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; residential and commercial boilers for space heating applications in hospitals, schools, hotels, and other commercial buildings; and water treatment products, including on-the-go filtration bottles, point-of-use carbon and reverse osmosis products, point-of-entry water softeners, and whole-home water filtration products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

