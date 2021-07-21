AAR (NYSE:AIR) Announces Earnings Results, Meets Expectations

AAR (NYSE:AIR) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The aerospace company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $437.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $422.69 million. AAR had a net margin of 0.32% and a return on equity of 4.26%. AAR’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.26 earnings per share.

Shares of AAR stock traded up $1.93 on Wednesday, reaching $38.23. 5,136 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 301,112. AAR has a 1-year low of $16.53 and a 1-year high of $45.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 2.65 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 279.23 and a beta of 1.77.

A number of research firms have commented on AIR. Benchmark lifted their price objective on shares of AAR from $40.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of AAR from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th.

AAR Corp. provides products and services to commercial aviation, government, and defense markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Aviation Services and Expeditionary Services. The Aviation Services segment offers aftermarket support and services; inventory management and distribution services; and maintenance, repair, and overhaul, as well as engineering services.

