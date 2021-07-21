AAR (NYSE:AIR) Releases Earnings Results, Meets Estimates

AAR (NYSE:AIR) announced its earnings results on Monday. The aerospace company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47, MarketWatch Earnings reports. AAR had a net margin of 0.32% and a return on equity of 4.26%. The company had revenue of $437.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $422.69 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.26 earnings per share. AAR’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of AIR traded up $1.19 on Wednesday, reaching $37.49. 8,599 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 301,112. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 2.65 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The stock has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a PE ratio of 279.23 and a beta of 1.77. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.30. AAR has a 12 month low of $16.53 and a 12 month high of $45.49.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AIR. Benchmark boosted their price target on shares of AAR from $40.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of AAR from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th.

AAR Corp. provides products and services to commercial aviation, government, and defense markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Aviation Services and Expeditionary Services. The Aviation Services segment offers aftermarket support and services; inventory management and distribution services; and maintenance, repair, and overhaul, as well as engineering services.

