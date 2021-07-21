AB SKF (publ)’s (SKFRY) Hold Rating Reiterated at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

AB SKF (publ) (OTCMKTS:SKFRY)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

SKFRY has been the topic of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of AB SKF (publ) in a research note on Monday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of AB SKF (publ) in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of AB SKF (publ) from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of AB SKF (publ) in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut AB SKF (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. AB SKF (publ) currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.00.

Get AB SKF (publ) alerts:

Shares of SKFRY traded up $0.50 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $25.06. 53,467 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,129. AB SKF has a 52 week low of $18.15 and a 52 week high of $30.50. The company has a market capitalization of $11.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.37, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.36. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 2.45.

AB SKF (publ) (OTCMKTS:SKFRY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.03. AB SKF (publ) had a return on equity of 18.37% and a net margin of 6.60%. The business had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter. On average, equities analysts expect that AB SKF will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current year.

AB SKF (publ) Company Profile

AB SKF (publ) provides bearings, seals, condition monitoring, and lubrication systems and services. It operates in two segments, Industrial and Automotive. The company offers products in various categories, such as rolling bearings, mounted bearings and housings, super-precision bearings, slewing bearings, plain bearings, magnetic bearings and systems, industrial seals, automotive seals, lubrication management, maintenance products, condition monitoring systems, power transmission solutions, test and measuring equipment, and vehicle aftermarket products.

Recommended Story: Hang Seng Index (HSI)

Receive News & Ratings for AB SKF (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AB SKF (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.