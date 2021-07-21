ABN AMRO Bank (OTCMKTS:AAVMY) Price Target Lowered to €11.30 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

ABN AMRO Bank (OTCMKTS:AAVMY) had its price target reduced by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €11.40 ($13.41) to €11.30 ($13.29) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on AAVMY. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of ABN AMRO Bank in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of ABN AMRO Bank in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded ABN AMRO Bank from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of ABN AMRO Bank in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of ABN AMRO Bank in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.05.

Get ABN AMRO Bank alerts:

The company has a fifty day moving average of $12.57. ABN AMRO Bank has a 12-month low of $7.75 and a 12-month high of $13.83.

ABN AMRO Bank N.V. provides various banking products and services in the Netherlands and internationally. It operates through Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, Private Banking, and Corporate & Institutional Banking segments. The Retail Banking segment offers banking products and services, including labelled residential mortgage products under the Florius brands; and consumer loans under the Alpha Credit Nederland, Credivance, Defam, and GreenLoans, Moneyou, and ABN AMRO brands.

Further Reading: What is the FTSE 100 index?

Receive News & Ratings for ABN AMRO Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ABN AMRO Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.